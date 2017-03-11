WXIA
Close

Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day

Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day (NBC)

WXIA 11:36 AM. EST March 11, 2017

CHICAGO, Il. – When the Chicago River turns green, you know it’s time to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Turning the river Irish green takes awhile, and typically attracts tens of thousands of people before the start of the parade.

Boats dump the orange-colored dye in the water, which quickly turns the water a bright, emerald green.

Back in 1961, a plumber noticed a dye used to detect leaks turned his white coveralls green. And that’s when the city got the idea to dye the river.

The green color lasts about five hours.

PHOTOS: 2016 Atlanta St. Patrick's Day Parade

© 2017 NBCNEWS.COM

WXIA

Atlanta St. Patrick Day parade set for Saturday

WXIA

Tips for a safe St. Patrick's Day

WXIA

St. Patrick's Day celebrations around the city

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories