Child missing in Forsyth County

(Photo: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. -- Forsyth County deputies are looking for a missing 7-year-old child.

The sheriff's office said that Cameron Bergen is about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. He was last seen at 7 p.m. wearing a white shirt and gray sweat pants near his residence and may be in the area of Cambridge Hills Road off of Buford Highway.

Authorities said he has a mental illness and does not speak. Anyone who finds Bergen or knows where he is should call 911.

(© 2017 WXIA)