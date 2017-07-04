Child shot in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA -- Police are responding to reports of a child shot in northwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

According to Lisa Bender of the Atlanta Police Department, the incident happened on Etheridge Drive NW.

The child, thought to be around 10 years old, was transported to the hospital for treatment. The child's condition was not immediately known.

The incident is under investigation.

