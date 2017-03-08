Children, animals seized from home in 'deplorable' condition

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Teen kills mom
-
Elderly woman punched in the face at Atlanta walmart
-
Shocking images show aftermath of fatal Carroll Co. crash
-
AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home
-
Race to fill Tom Price's vacant seat
-
Police searching for serial rapist
-
19-year-old home invasion suspect shot, killed by homeowner
-
Stepmother accused of abusing step-sons
-
Homeowners in one neighborhood fed up with production companies
More Stories
-
Human trafficking suspect holds 8 women captive in…Mar. 8, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
AUDIO/TRANSCRIPT: Terrified 20-year-old makes…Mar. 8, 2017, 2:21 p.m.
-
31 animals, 2 children removed from ‘deplorable' houseMar. 8, 2017, 1:01 p.m.