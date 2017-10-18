ATLANTA, GA. - Superheroes are making an early appearance at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta this week, as the hospital gears up for its annual Cape Day.

For Israel, the celebration of all of CHOA's superhero patients kicked off Wednesday. The 4-year-old has been fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was diagnosed this past April.

But today, it’s all about shape shifting, transforming with the power of paint and imagination to favorite superhero Captain America.

A needed distraction, according to his grandfather.

"It's been a journey," Don Spain of his youngest grandchild's ALL diagnosis. “It takes his mind off the stress of things,” Don Spain said. “It's uplifting. I think it's fantastic. I think everything that’s done in this hospital is off the chart.”

Don’t forget the red cape. Israel donned his early but come Friday, the halls of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta will be filled with capes celebrating the hospital’s true heroes: the patients bravely fighting disease and illness daily.

You can share your support on Cape Day by using #CapeDayATL.

