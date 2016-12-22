Family remembers woman who died after Jeopardy! winning streak

$39,600. That's how much Cindy Stowell won Wednesday after a three-day winning streak on Jeopardy!. She isn't here to watch the episode but her family is cheering her on, celebrating her life and love for trivia.

"You remain the champion Cindy," Alex Trebek said after Stowell won her third round.

Her sister-in-law Julianna and niece Nina sat quietly in their Rancho Cordova living room watching the episode.

"I wish Auntie Cindy could have made a deal with cancer and said if I beat you in Jeopardy! I stay alive," Nina said.

The 41-year-old trivia queen was fighting colon cancer and passed away on Dec. 5 before her episodes aired.

"She taped in August and originally my husband was just going with Nina but we decided to all go so the kids could see her and spend time with her," Julianna said.

While she played each round her temperature was over 100 degrees. Julianna said the crew of the show knew she was sick, but the other contestants didn't.

"I love that she didn't give up on anything and she was really strong," Nina said.

The Stowell family said the best is yet to come as Cindy continues to win. They cannot tell us how far she advanced, but every penny of her earnings are being donated to cancer research.

