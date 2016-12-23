Thieves go to extremes to avoid paying for water

ATLANTA -- The city of Atlanta is making good on its vow to crack down on would-be customers who are stealing water.

The city hired an outside firm to review billing data to make sure that everyone who was using water was paying for it. It says that it’s recouped nearly $14 million in past due bills. While most of that has come from large commercial properties, there are hundreds of homeowners and renters who have moved into properties and are using water, but have never told the city about it.

In one Union City neighborhood, crews have disconnected the water from one home five times, according to Watershed investigator Keisha Dixon.

Each time, the city removed the illegal pipe and disabled the meter in hopes that the customer would come clean.

“When we leave and come back in another two or three days, there's another jump in the box,” Dixon said.

11Alive was there as crews cut the pipe where the customer couldn't reach: under the road. Authorities also issued a warrant for his arrest.

"For illegally using utility," Dixon said.

In 2016 the city added another 133 cases to the list. In those homes, water is being used, but no one is paying the bill. While some are clearly vacant and the running water could be leaky pipes or bad meters, in several of the houses, 11Alive found people living inside.

According to an 11Alive open records request, the city says the owner of one home owes more than $5,000 in past due water bills. In another, more than $18,000 was owed.

The owner of the home in Union City later told 11Alive that he had no idea what his tenant was doing. That tenant has now been jailed on an unrelated charge, and the water has been restored to the home.