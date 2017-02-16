City takes down KKK meeting hall sign

DAHLONEGA, Ga. -- On the historic town square of Dahlonega some unexpected images greeted everyone Thursday morning.

A banner reading "Ku Klux Klan Historic Meeting Hall" was hanging on a vacant building on E. Main St.

"I was bringing my girls to school this morning, my 13-year-old was the one who noticed it. Her and my 9-year-old are both highly upset about this," said William Peterson.

After dropping off his children, Peterson came to the corner of Main and Park to protest.

"We're all upset about this in this town. We're not gonna let the wheels go back anymore. This wheel is going forward," Peterson said.

The banner inspired an impromptu protest. Because of city ordinances regarding banners without permits the city quickly came in and removed it.

"The city brought in a cherry picker. I had already brought my ladder because I was gonna take it down," Peterson said.

A flag with the KKK emblem was also flying on the building. That flag was legally allowed to stay. However, it was removed soon after the banner.

The question remains of who put the banner up in the first place. The owner of this vacant building is vacationing in Florida. And the banner was put up overnight. Residents say this image does not represent their community.

"We don't want this in our town, this is not who we are," Peterson said, "we have good people here."

