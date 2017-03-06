City touts improvements to Midtown intersection where teen died

ATLANTA, Ga – Just over a year after a Midtown teenager was struck and killed at 10th Street and Monroe Drive, the city of Atlanta is touting safety improvements at the intersection and said more are in the works.

“Obviously we take tragedies such as these very seriously,” said Faye DiMassmio, general manager of Renew Atlanta, referring to Alex Hyneman, who died Feb. 12, 2016. “We understand there’s an increased awareness of what we’re doing and we want to make these improvements sooner rather than later.”

Hyneman was struck was on Feb. 11 while riding her bike northbound on Monroe and had stopped at a red light. When the light turned green, a car struck her. The driver told police he didn’t see Hyneman. A witness said the light was red when Hyneman was struck but that the bike did “dart into traffic.”

Hyneman was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with severe head trauma, where she died the following day.

DiMassmio said over the past year, the city has:

Installed crossing signals that light up automatically, instead of being push-button activated;

Reduced wait time and increase crossing time for people on foot and bike crossing Monroe

installed audible pedestrian signal (ticking + voice) at 10th and Monroe

Implemented pre- and post-peak period timing plans with increased pedestrian walk times for crosswalks crossing Monroe Drive.

Added “No right on red” at all approaches to intersection and “Don’t block the box” markings and signs

Added “Don’t Block the Box” pavement markings and signage at the Monroe Drive at 10th Street intersection

Added school zone flashers were added to the northbound and southbound approaches to Grady High.

Still in the works, according to DiMassmio, is fiber installation on Monroe Drive and Boulevard set for later this year; and installing rectangular rapid flash beacons, often called HAWK signals, at the 10th Street driveway at Grady High.

PHOTOS: Grady student Alex Hyneman

DiMassmio said two public meetings have been held since Hyneman’s death, the most recent coming on Feb. 28, 2017, at Big Bethel AME.

Prior to last week’s meeting, both Hyneman’s parents were critical of the city for not moving faster, if at all, on any intersection improvements.

“I can understand why it doesn’t look like we’ve done enough at the intersection,” said DiMassmio. “But we hope what we’ve done and what we’re still doing will help address these concerns.”

(© 2017 WXIA)