Clayton County officer arrested in 'family violence' incident

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- A Clayton County police officer is facing false imprisonment and child cruelty charges in connection with a "family violence" investigation.

According to Clayton County Police Chief Michael Register, Donnail Demens, an officer with the Clayton County Police Department, was arrested by Suwanee Police on Feb. 15.

Register said that his department had been informed by Suwanee police the previous day that Demens was a suspect in a "Family Violence investigation." At that point, Demens was placed in an administrative capacity and his law enforcement powers were suspended.

Demens is charged with false imprisonment and cruelty to children third degree.

No other details about the incident that led to the arrest have been released.

Clayton County police are conducting an internal investigation. They're working with police in Suwanee to gather facts.

Demens will remain in an administrative role pending the final findings of the case. He's been with the department since September 2016 and is in the field training program.

