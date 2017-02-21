Clemson athletics staff member found dead

Bert Henderson, 60 (WLTX photo)

The body of Clemson University athletics official Bert Henderson was found Tuesday morning, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride said.

McBride said that Henderson's body was found by searchers about 11 a.m. near the back of his property in Easley.

A death investigation is now underway, McBride said.

Henderson, 60, was reported missing Monday evening from his West Church Road home in Easley. According to clemsontigers.com, Henderson was associate athletic director of planned giving at Clemson, and his Clemson career began in 1978 as an athletic trainer.

The search for Henderson covered an area of about 400 acres, McBride said.

Henderson did not show up for work Monday and after trying to reach him and talking to a family friend, university officials contacted law enforcement for help finding him, said Joe Galbraith, the university's associate athletic director for communication.

The school issued a statement on Twitter saying, "it is with a heavy heart we pass along that Bert Henderson was found dead this morning. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers."

