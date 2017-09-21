Courtesy Clayton News Daily

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Police said they know who shot and killed a former star high school football quarterback.

Rodricous Gates Jr. was killed outside of the Hampton Downs apartments on August 6. Gates was quarterback at Mundy's Mill High School in Jonesboro from 2012 to 2014.

According to Clayton County Police, Gates was visiting a woman, Shantavier Willis, at the apartments when he got into an argument with another man and was shot.

Police said they questioned the woman about the identity of a man seen at the location with her, but she gave them a false name. After several failed attempts to follow-up with Willis, police released a photo of the man and determined his identity to be 26-year-old Marcus Fraser.

As they searched for Fraser, police learned that he had turned himself in to New York authorities on an outstanding warrant related to a prior conviction.

Authorities have obtained warrants for Fraser on charges of murder with malice, aggravated assault, felony murder, criminal attempt to distribute marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He remains in custody.

Police have also obtained a warrant for Willis' arrest for false statements. She told authorities that she would turn herself in, but has yet to do so. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

