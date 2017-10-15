Colin Kaepernick files collusion grievance against NFL owners

Eric Reid #35 and Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to their NFL game on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners under the collective bargaining agreement, a person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports' Mike Jones.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the filing had not been made public. Kaepernick has hired his own lawyer to represent him, the person said.

Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman was the first to report the news.

NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart said the league had no comment.

Kaepernick has remained unsigned through the season after opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March. General manager John Lynch said the quarterback would have been cut had he not opted to do so.

Kaepernick has remained in the spotlight after kneeling during the national anthem throughout last season to protest police brutality and racial inequality. Protests became more widespread throughout the league after President Trump repeatedly called for players who do not stand during the anthem to be fined or suspended. Seven 49ers players chose to kneel during the anthem Sunday against the Washington Redskins.

