Commission chair promises changes at intersection after fatal crash

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- Drivers in Fulton County could see safety upgrades soon at an intersection that was the site of a deadly crash over the weekend.

On Tuesday, 11Alive reported neighbors' concerns about the intersection of Hwy. 92 and Jones Road in Union City.

A t-bone crash killed one and hospitalized another Saturday at the intersection. That accident remains under investigation. In May of 2015, eight people were injured in a single car crash at the same intersection.

Residents said the intersection needs a stop light and not just a stop sign.

11Alie spoke with Fulton County Commission Chairman John Eaves on Wednesday. He said the county has safety measures in the works for the intersection.

"I am very confident that whatever we decide upon will be a much better, much safer and a greatly improved intersection for the citizens of the new city of South Fulton," Eaves said.

The county has set aside $1.5 million to make road improvements. It also plans to hold a public hearing to discuss how to best improve the intersection.

Eaves, who is running for mayor in Atlanta, tells 11Alive he expects the road improvements to be completed sometime in the next year.

© 2017 WXIA-TV