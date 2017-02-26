Commtuer Dude: Confusion and close calls at Atlanta intersection

An Atlanta intersection that looked like a three-way-stop, but at the same time, didn’t look like a three-way-stop, kept commuters on their toes for weeks.

ATLANTA – An Atlanta intersection that looked like a three-way-stop, but at the same time, didn’t look like a three-way-stop, kept commuters on their toes for weeks.

People who live in the area of Morosgo Drive and Morosgo Way watched one close call after another, finally reaching out to 11Alive’s Commuter Dude.

Allen Mitchell pointed to street markings that were faded, but visible on Morosgo Drive. The markings made it appear drivers needed to stop, but it wasn’t clear.

“We don't know what it is, it's just a situation,” said Mitchell. “We don't really know what's going to happen.”



Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes watched as some drivers on Morosgo Drive stop, but others don’t. Although there is no stop sign for drivers on Morosgo Drive, drivers could still read the word “stop” on the street, although someone had attempted to remove the striping.

On Morosgo Way, the street markings clearly told drivers to stop, but Commuter Dude found the stop sign on the ground.

The confusion led to several close calls between drivers who weren’t sure who was supposed to stop, and who wasn’t.

Commuter Dude reached out to the city of Atlanta, and a spokesperson explained that the city had recently conducted a traffic study that revealed there was no need for the three-way-stop. When Commuter Dude pointed out that attempts to remove the street markings had fallen short, the city responded.

Crews returned to Morosgo Drive to further blot out the street markings on Morosgo Drive, making it clear drivers don’t need to pause. They replaced the stop sign on Morosgo Way, and added another one telling drivers that crossing traffic no longer stops.



Allen Mitchell says the situation is much improved, but he misses the three-way stop that slowed traffic. The city says when construction in the area is complete, crews will return to consider if the three-way-stop needs to return.

