Community in shock after local high school athlete's death

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

JASPER, Ga. -- A Georgia community is mourning the death of a local high school student who died in a car accident, Saturday afternoon.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 16-year-old Jordan Simonds, a sophomore and football player at Pickens County High School was killed in the crash on Salem Church Road. Another passenger, also a minor, was injured and flown to Kennestone Hospital but was alert.

The Georgia State Patrol responded and is investigating.

"We are asking our community to keep the Simonds family in your thought and prayers," the sheriff's office posted on their Facebook page on Saturday. "We would also ask like to ask that everyone pray for the students and staff at Pickens High School."

Additional counselors are expected to be on-hand at the school Monday.

© 2017 WXIA-TV