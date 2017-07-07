Community, police search for missing Clayton County woman

Sandra Dixon

RIVERDALE, Ga. -- Police in Clayton County are on the lookout for a missing woman that they say hasn't been seen since July 4.

Ashanti Marbury with the Clayton County Police Department said that 61-year-old Sandra Dixon was reported missing by a caretaker at a group home where she lives in the 5900 block of Highway 85 in Riverdale, Ga.

Dixon was last seen around 5 p.m. on Tuesday as she was leaving and has not been seen or heard from since. So on Friday, authorities began their search.

Dixon is described as a black female who is about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. When she left, officials believe she was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt under a yellow jacket. She also had on white shoes.

Those close to Dixon are especially concerned for her well-being since she has been diagnosed with Schizophrenia and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). She takes medication for both conditions but is believed to be without it.

Police said she tends to frequent the area of Old National Highway in Fulton County though her exact location remains unknown.

Anyone with information about Dixon's whereabouts is asked to call Detective K. Green at 770-477-3659. Those with information can also call 911.

© 2017 WXIA-TV