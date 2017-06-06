Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's® 2017 | Community

Walk to End Alzheimer's 2017

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Kennesaw State University Sports and Entertainment Park in Kennesaw. Nearly 3,500 people from Greater Atlanta are expected at this year’s event to raise awareness and funds to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

Walk participants will complete a 3 mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer's disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. Participants will also join in a meaningful tribute ceremony to honor those affected by Alzheimer's disease.

In Georgia alone, there are more than 140,000 people living with the disease and 519,000 caregivers. In the United States, more than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. Additionally, more than 15 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

Register today. Sign up as a Team Captain, join a team or register to walk as an individual at georgiawalk.org.

Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s®

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Since 1989, the Alzheimer’s Association® mobilized millions of Americans in the Alzheimer’s Association Memory Walk®; now the Alzheimer’s Association is continuing to lead the way with Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s – the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death.

Alzheimer's Association®

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s research, care and support. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit alz.org® or call 800.272.3900.

