Ambassador Andrew Young honored with red carpet birthday bash

ATLANTA -- One of Atlanta's most influential leaders was honored Saturday night.

Ambassador Andrew Young's 85th birthday celebration brought out the best and the brightest in the city. And while everyone was there honor Young, he said he wanted to honor the city of Atlanta itself.

"It's such a wonderful city," he said.

Young lit up the red carpet for his birthday celebration, showing the city how to ring in 85.

"No one thought I would live this long," he said. "When I turned 80, I said let's wait til 85 to throw a party. I'll throw another at 100."

The celebration honored leaders in Atlanta and the difference they have made in the community. But many of the people being honored, including Ron Clark, wanted to talk about the incredible difference Ambassador Young has made.

"I went and asked him for advice and he had no idea who I was and he just invited me into his home," Clark said.

Others echoed those sentiments regarding his leadership in the city. Young said Saturday night that he wanted to pass the leadership to the next generation.

"I just think we need to have leadership in this city," he said.

Dozens of performers and city leaders also came on the stage to honor Young.

