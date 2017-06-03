Barbers bust beards to fight prostate cancer

ATLANTA -- Bearded men in Atlanta are helping fight against cancer.

The men's grooming company, Wahl, has brought its mobile barbershop to town and a team of barbers is offering free facial hair trims.

For every trim, Wahl will donate a dollar to a nonprofit organization fighting to end prostate cancer.

"Well, you know one in seven American men are affected in some way by prostate cancer, so of course you know we're out here doing beard trims for guys so it's a real great tie-in across the country," Wahl spokesperson Justin Patricoff said.

Wahl is only bringing its mobile barbershop to places on the top 10 list of most facial hair friendly cities in America. On that list, Atlanta ranks number two.

For those who missed out on getting a free trim on Saturday, don't worry. The mobile barbershop will be at Virginia-Highland Summerfest on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Summerfest is a 34-year tradition that takes place in one of Atlanta's most historic neighborhoods.

