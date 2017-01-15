Building bridges: Hands on Atlanta opens community to dialogue over dinner

(Photo: Kathy Bourn/WXIA)

ATLANTA -- In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, hundreds of people attended the "Hands on Atlanta" dinner on Sunday night, at the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Hosted by 11Alive's Chesley McNeil and Cheryl Preheim, the event encourages volunteerism and social activism in metro Atlanta.

"Hands on Atlanta" organizers said the goal, Sunday, was to build bridges through dialog while breaking bread.

"You have to wake up one morning and say, today, I'm going to represent something more important than I am," one speaker said.





This was one of the challenges from speakers at the event.

Those challenges include finding solutions to repair social, economic and racial divides within our communities. The meeting was the third annual Sunday Supper event which encourages 150 private, religious and civic leaders and their teams to do more listening than talking.

"We really looked for a diversity of points of view and opinions," Jay Cranman of Hands on Atlanta said.

Following a list of notable speakers, guests at the table are given the opportunity to discuss these social issues with a diverse group of people.

"We want people to really adopt that idea of brotherhood and sitting around the table and breaking bread together," Cranman said.

It's a good way to get the conversation going.

"So many walls exist [due to] the lack of communication and I think it's a great opportunity for me to sit back and hear the dialog and participate to the extent I can add value to the dialog," attendee Abdul Onikae said.

"And you learn from each other and hopefully take some information back to our respective groups and apply it," Monica Bowie said.

It forces these local leaders to move out of their comfort zone.

"My hope is that the general Atlanta community will get out of the echo chambers and bubbles that we've really created for ourselves over the last year and take the opportunity to really come together and have discussions with people who may not look or think or believe the same things they do," Cranman said.

Hands on Atlanta is asking Atlantans to consider hosting a Sunday Supper at their home and pledge to get out and volunteer at least twice in 2017.

More information about hosting your own Sunday Supper is available on the Hands On Atlanta website: www.handsonatlanta.org/MLK_2017.

About Hands On Atlanta

Hands On Atlanta is a place where people come to tackle the city’s most pressing needs. From cleaning parks and feeding the homeless, to tutoring students and assisting seniors, our volunteers are at work every day building a more vibrant city. We believe everyone has the power to do something good.

