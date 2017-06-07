Local sorority welcomes new members

New members of the Psi Omega Omega Graduate Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated (Photo: WXIA)

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. -- On Sunday, June 4 the Psi Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated introduced its newest members.

Cindella Attucks, Alesa Barron, Hope Buchanan, Cameo Garrett, Charee Hampton, Alicia Jackson, Tiera Latson, Ukessia Lee, Wanda Logan, Rhonda Moore, Kelly, Ross, Rachel Taylor, Tammie Williams, and Ashley Yancy joined the ranks of hundreds-of-thousands of college-educated women before them by joining the nation’s first African American Sorority.

A crowd of 250 people gathered for a luncheon in honor of the 14 new members at the Hilton Atlanta Northeast located in Peachtree Corners, Georgia. Special guest, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated’s South Atlantic Regional Director, Sharon Brown Harriott gave the key-note address.

The Psi Omega Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated has been serving the Peachtree Corners area since 2014. With the leadership of Ora B. Douglas, the group of more than 100 women plan to continue to bring great events and service to the local community.

