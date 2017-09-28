'I'm just so proud': Marietta restaurant accepts scores of donations for Puerto Rico

via Facebook

Residents of Marietta are showing their good spirit by helping a local Puerto Rican restaurant aid those affected by recent hurricanes.

Buen Provecho is filled to the brim with volunteers, donations and the kind of spirit that makes you feel good. As cardboard boxes are strewn about the floor, they're filled with relief items bound for Puerto Rico.

"All in all, I'm just so proud of all these people; I'm just so proud," Buen Provecho owner Elmer Passapera said, chocking up a little. "To see the response has been overwhelming."

The restaurant has had a litter of donations; so much so that they've filled up warehouses as well as other restaurants.

"I think about the family back home. I was able to get in touch with my cousin. She says we're OK, but how you remember home doesn't exist anymore," Passapera said.

Passapera said they will continue sending donations until Puerto Rico says it doesn't need any.

