New venue on track with approval of $500K initial phase

PANTHERSVILLE, Ga. -- The initial phase of a proposed amphitheater in DeKalb County officially has a maximum price tag after a unanimous vote by the county commission.

The county officially approved a budget not to exceed $500,000 for the "design-build" phase of the new project in Rainbow Park - which is on Rainbow Drive in the Panthersville neighborhood of unincorporated DeKalb. They're now waiting on a notice to proceed from the county's purchasing and contracting department

“This is an exciting time for District 3 as this will go a long way to attract good events to the district and bring added value to the properties around the area,” said District 3 Commissioner Larry Johnson.

The money will be paid through District 3 park bond funds and is the beginning of what officials described as a "comprehensive development plan" for a 20-acre area around the park.

The plan is to have the amphitheater close to I-20 and I-285 in the eastern portion of the county. It is also expected to have a capacity of 1,000 guests and will complement the existing auditorium at the Porter Sanford III Performing Arts and Community Center, the city said in a media release on Wednesday.

“We intend to involve the public in the development of this project from start to finish,” Marvin Billups, interim director of the department of recreation, parks and cultural affairs said.

He added that the plan is to create a path that will connect al facilities around the Rainbow Park area. The design face will be headed by ASTRA Group Inc. which the county expects will take about 6 months.

