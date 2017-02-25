Shaq pops up at Special Olympics Polar Plunge

(Photo: Sandy Springs Police Department/Facebook)

ACWORTH, Ga. -- Volunteers braved cool waters on Saturday as they took the polar plunge at Cauble Park in Acworth.

The event, sponsored by several organizations around metro Atlanta, invited "plungers" to hit the waters to raise money for Georgia's Special Olympics Athletes. The organization also awarded several prices for best costume, highest individual fund raiser and highest team fund raiser.

More than 60 teams and individual fundraisers participated in the event and at least one big name also made an appearance - the one and only Shaquille O'Neal.

