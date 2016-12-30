Sunday Supper Hosted by Hands on Atlanta

Share This Story





HANDS ON ATLANTA TO HOST SUNDAY SUPPER AT THE CENTER FOR CIVIL AND HUMAN RIGHTS WITH 11ALIVE AS THE MEDIA PARTNER

Hands On Atlanta is excited to announce that it has partnered with the Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Atlanta Police Athletic League and the Interfaith Community Initiatives, to host Hands On Atlanta’s third annual Sunday Supper. Hands On Atlanta hopes to equip Atlantans with positive ways to cope with angst felt by all around the Black Lives Matter Movement and other tensions and divides stemming from an intense election year. “This MLK Day, we will be looking at social, racial, religious and economic barriers and how they keep us from understanding each other,” says Jay Cranman, CEO of Hands On Atlanta.

The Sunday Supper will take place at Center for Civil and Human Rights on the evening of Sunday, January 15th, the day before MLK Day of Service. The Supper will feature an exclusive tour of the Center for Civil and Human Rights followed by dinner. During the dining event, guests will hear from a surprise keynote speaker, as well as a panel of experts including Lovette Twyman Russell, Community Activist; Edward “Ted” Terry, Mayor of Clarkston; Maurice Moore, Officer, Atlanta Police Athletic League. After the panel discussion, the conversation turns inward to each table, where the guests at the event will have an opportunity to discuss these issues with the diverse group at their table and each discussion will be facilitated by Interfaith Community Initiatives Alumni.

Hands On Atlanta asks all Atlantans to consider hosting a Sunday Supper at their home and to pledge to get out and volunteer at least twice in 2017. “By volunteering, you are voting every day for what kind of community you want to live in,” says Mr. Cranman.

More information about hosting your own Sunday Supper is available on the Hands On Atlanta website: www.handsonatlanta.org/MLK_2017.

