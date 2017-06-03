Superheroes descind upon Piedmont Park to support CHOA

ATLANTA -- Piedmont Park played host to a larger gathering of superheroes than the Justice League and Avengers combined on Saturday - and all for a great cause.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta hosted its fifth annual Strong-4-Life superhero spring. The yearly event encourages participants to dress up in their favorite superhero gear. And many definitely took them up on that offer.

All proceeds from the event benefit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta's Strong-4-Life Program which is designed to help eliminate childhood obesity.

"I am a nurse and this is close to my heart, so of course I wanted to come," Omega Finney said.

In addition to the race, there was also a contest for the best superhero costumes.

© 2017 WXIA-TV