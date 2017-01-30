Thousands To Step Up and Fight Hunger for 33rd Annual Hunger Walk/Run

ACFB_33

Registration is now open for the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s largest event, the Hunger Walk/Run on Sunday, March 5 in Downtown Atlanta. The annual 5K raises critical funds needed to make a difference for hungry neighbors in Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Since 1984, the run has united thousands of people including faith groups, corporations and families, all who are dedicated to helping feed the nearly 1 in 5 Georgians facing hunger.

The race, a beloved Atlanta tradition, benefits the Food Bank and five other other partners – Episcopal Community Foundation for Middle and North Georgia, The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta, Lutheran Services of Georgia, Presbytery of Greater Atlanta and St. Vincent De Paul Society.

In addition to raising funds, Hunger Walk/Run also raises awareness about the prevalence of hunger for the more than 900,000 working families, seniors and children in our community who face hunger and food insecurity each day. Through the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s network of 600 partner agencies, 755,000 people are given the food assistance they desperately need. Last year, the Food Bank distributed nearly 70 million pounds of food and grocery products--- enough for nearly 58 million meals.

Since the start, the Hunger Walk/Run has always been a great place for family-friendly fun, drawing some 15,000 people each year from all walks of life who come out to make a difference in the lives of those facing hunger.

This year the event will feature live music, a kids play zone and delectable eats from some of Atlanta’s best food trucks. The fun begins at Noon at 755 Hank Aaron Drive, with the run/walk kicking off at 2pm. Through noon March 3, registration is $25 for walkers, $35 for runners and registration the day of increases by $5.

Major sponsors include: Title Sponsor, Arby’s Foundation, Presenting Sponsors: Cox Enterprises, Delta Air Lines, The Coca-Cola Company and Neadwerx. Premier Sponsors include: Tokio Marine HCC, Audi Atlanta, Freshpoint and Sysco Atlanta. For more information on Hunger Walk/Run 2017 visit HungerWalkRun.org , call 404-419-1723, or email hungerwalk@acfb.org.

About The Atlanta Community Food Bank

The Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day, including children, seniors and working families.

Through more than 600 nonprofit partners, we help more than 755,000 people get healthy food every year. Our goal is that, by 2025, all hungry people across metro Atlanta and North Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. Join us at ACFB.org.

