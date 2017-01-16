(Photo: Henke, Joseph)

ATLANTA -- Each Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, people everywhere remember how the Atlanta reverend’s words inspired action to help bring about monumental changes for American civil rights.

The holiday is a day off for many, but on this MLK Day, several local volunteers took action of their own to help bring positive changes to their communities.

On Monday, an assembly line of children spent their day off from school making care packages for the homeless.

The Packaged Good, along with the Community Assistance Center and Homeless At Heart, spent hours putting together care packages for homeless and underprivileged families of metro Atlanta.

Led by 13-year-old Charlie Plyer, who helped found Homeless At Heart and organize the event, the young volunteers helped create about 4,000 packages, doubling their original goal of 2,000 packages. Included in each, was a hand-written card.

“I’m excited the community really cares about homeless people especially since they don’t get as much love as we do,” Plyer told 11Alive’s Joe Henke.

Further south, in northwest Atlanta, volunteers gathered in Riverside Park on James Jackson Parkway in northwest Atlanta to help clean out underbrush and trash from the green space. The 6.85-acre park is set to become part of a 5-mile greenway along the Chattahoochee River called the Riverwalk Atlanta, connecting parks and communities with trails.

Volunteers, some of them from Americorps’ service team, spent the day in the park doing their small part to improve the space where people can come together. Among them was Atlanta City Councilmember Felicia Moore who said the project was a way “to do something to make our community better, just as Martin Luther King did everything in his lifetime to make our lives better.”

The words of Dr. King still resonating decades later, inspiring two different groups to gather together for a cause, and proving that actions are still louder than words.

