Commuter Dude: A look at parking around the Braves new ballpark

COBB CO., Ga – Braves fans will pay anywhere from $5 up to $20 to park around SunTrust Park, but you may have a bit of a walk depending on your parking lot of choice.

SunTrust Park will have 14,000 spaces spread around SunTrust Park. The Braves and Cobb County transportation officials are urging fans to buy tickets and parking passes prior to arriving for each game.

Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes took a look at some of the options, and their distance from the park.

There are three parking decks next to SunTrust Park, but not just anyone can park there. Two of the decks are limited to members of SunTrust Club and other exclusive ticket holders. The Red deck is open to other ticket holders for a price of $20.

Across Circle 75 from the ballpark are a couple of parking decks the Braves will share with office buildings. Fans can park there after office employees have had an opportunity to clear out. The price is, again, $20.

A pedestrian bridge across I-75 leads fans to several parking lots, where the price is $17. Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes tested the walk from that area. It took him a little less than 10 minutes to make it to SunTrust Park. Sidewalks and pedestrian bridges are still under construction in the area. They’re scheduled for completion prior to opening day.

Parking decks along Windy Ridge Parkway require a walk of twenty minutes or more, but there will be a shuttle bus to take fans to the park. The price to park there is $15.

The cheapest parking is at Lockheed Martin, but that is only available for two games. The price those days will be $5.

To see a map, pricing, and conditions, click here.





