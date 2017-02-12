Commuter Dude: Bad behavior on interstate ramp

Some Gwinnett County commuters are fed up with the rude behavior on an interstate ramp, where many are too impatient to wait their turn in line.

GWINNETT CO., Ga – Some Gwinnett County commuters are fed up with the rude behavior on an interstate ramp, where many are too impatient to wait their turn in line.

David Mick says it happens nearly every afternoon.

“They think they own the road,” says Mick of the drivers who pass him on the I-85 south ramp to Jimmy Carter Boulevard. “It's self-entitlement, like, I have the right, I'll just cut-in whenever I want.”



Mick is often one of the many drivers sitting in one of two left turn lanes on the ramp, where traffic can back all the way to the interstate. Mick comes loaded with patience, but he's got no tolerance for the drivers who use the right turn lane even though they have no intention of turning right. They scoot past drivers who are following the rules, find a space, then force their way into the left turn lanes.

There are the drivers who pass a few cars before edging their way in, and there are drivers who pass everyone in line, driving across an area striped with white paint in order to jump into traffic at the light.

Gwinnett Police tell us crossing a solid white line, or in this case, several of them, is illegal, not to mention unfair.

Since it’s an interstate ramp, officers notified the Georgia State Patrol of what's going on. 11Alive Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes contacted the state patrol, as well.



David Mick is fed up.

“It's a game to them so, I play right back,” says Mick.



He often ignores the drivers who often need his cooperation to rudely get ahead.

(© 2017 WXIA)