Commuter Dude: Broken street repaved after years of broken promises

DEKALB CO., Ga – After years of broken promises, a Dekalb County neighborhood finally has the nice smooth ride they’ve wanted.

It was Tom Rowland who first contacted 11Alive about the condition of Echo Hills Circle.

“Several layers of the street had fallen apart, and continued freezing and thawing had caused the street to spider web,” said Rowland.

That was in 2016, when Commuter Dude first spoke to representatives of Dekalb County. A spokesperson for the county promised Echo Hills would receive a fresh coat of asphalt before the end of the year.

It didn’t happen, and neighbors like Tom Rowland were beginning to think it never would happen.



“I was surprised when we found no parking signs posted,” said Rowland.



the neighborhood rejoiced when paving crews finally arrived.



“My wife said she stopped by when crews were working and said, ‘thank you, thank you,’ and they all gave her quizzical looks like, why are you so happy?”



Those paving crews weren't aware of the history.

It actually started five years ago, when Dekalb County told Tom Rowland and others that the paving of Echo Hills would happen in 2012. The county said the same thing in 2014.

Over the past year, Commuter Dude pressed the county about the delays. Dekalb has blamed funding. Money did arrived for 20 miles of paving last year, but evaluation and planning took Echo Hills into 2017 before the work could begin.

Now that the cracks, holes, and spider webs are gone, Tom Rowland holds no grudge.



“Now it's time to move on to another street,” says Rowland.



There are indeed other Dekalb streets where neighbors long for the day they can welcome paving crews.

