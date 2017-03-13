Commuter Dude: Brookhaven businesses sign petition protesting road study

Some Brookhaven business owners are speaking out against proposed changes to a stretch of Ashford Dunwoody Road, fearing the change would damage their livelihood.

The recommended changes are part of a 20 year Ashford Dunwoody corridor study that will be presented to the Brookhaven city council Tuesday night.

“We picked a location where we have traffic from all sides,” says Hovaness Kabbenjian, owner of Hovan Mediterranean Gormet. “I care about how they can come here to us the way they’re coming now. According to the plans, I don’t see it.”

Kabbenjian is concerned about recommendations in the 20 year plan that would realign portions of Ashford Dunwoody and Johnson Ferry Roads, and add a median near his restaurant.

He is one of 43 businesses that have signed a petition against the idea.

A spokesperson for Brookhaven says public input is part of the 20 year study.

“Nothing’s etched in stone,” says Brookhaven’s Burke Brennan.

The plan does calls the recommendations “potential improvements”, and suggests a median that would still allow access to businesses.

“This plan doesn’t authorize or finance any specific project,” says Brennan. “It provides a general vision of what things might be like.”

“You’re listening to people out there? asked 11Alive Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes.

“Absolutely,” answered Brennan.

Hovaness Kabbenjian is still concerned.

“I need to know how it’s going to be,” he says.

He and other business owners will attend Tuesday night’s meeting at 7pm, at Brookhaven City Hall.

