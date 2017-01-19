Commuter Dude: City mapping system missing some plates on Atlanta streets

Atlanta’s new mapping system to track metal plates on our streets has some holes.

Just days after an 11Alive report on the city’s new effort to track metal plates, commuters alerted us to two plates missing from the system.

Andy Egan alerted us to the plate that has lingered on Howell Street in southwest Atlanta for at least three years.

“How could it sit here, and no one know about it?” asks Egan. “It's a big city, a lot going on, but I would imagine someone has to know it's here.”

Viewers also alerted us to a plate on Habersham Road that's been there since at least 2007, long enough that crews painted street markings right over it.

“Some have been forgotten,” says Lilian Govus of Atlanta Watershed Management.

But Govus adds it’s not necessarily the city that’s forgotten.

The plates on Howell and Habersham were both belong to private contractors.

Before creating the mapping system that helps city employees and the public track metal plates, city employees inventoried plates that are on the streets, noting their purpose and how long they’ve been in place.

The majority of plates belong to the city, but there are also plates placed on the streets by contractors. Some of them were placed on the streets years ago.



“Sometimes we work with contractors who put plates down and don't come pick them back up,” says Govus. “The city is now taking responsibility for those plates and getting them out of the way.”



The city has removed the plate on Habersham, and is working to locate the contractor who placed the plate on Howell Street so it can be removed.

