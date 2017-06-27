Commuter Dude: Commuters angry that Cobb intersection has gone back to the future

Commuters are baffled that a Cobb County intersection has gone back to the future, taking a relatively new traffic light off the job.

COBB CO., Ga – Commuters are baffled that a Cobb County intersection has gone back to the future, taking a relatively new traffic light off the job.

It’s been about two years since Cobb’s Department of Transportation placed the fully functioning light at the intersection of Paper Mill Road and Woodlawn Drive.

The light replaced a three-way stop. Now, the light only flashes. The three-way stop has returned. Kathleen Shipley feels like the past has come back to haunt her.

“Everything got better and traffic flowed,” says Kathleen Shipley. “The traffic light solved the problem, and now the problem is back.”

Cobb Commissioner Bob Ott insists the fully functional light didn’t solve all of the traffic woes. He was against placing it there from the beginning. Now, he’s getting angry emails from commuters caught at the three-way stop.

“I read all the emails,” says Ott. “Some have been rude and disrespectful. Part of it is when you make a change…”

Traffic on Paper Mill has increased as drivers try to avoid a pipeline project that sometimes closes lanes on nearby Lower Roswell Road. Ott insists that the traffic light caused backups any time a driver tried to turn left from Paper Mill onto Woodlawn. Neighbors are against widening Paper Mill to accommodate a left turn lane.

So Ott suggested going back to the three-way stop.

“When it was a regular light, the people complaining were on this side of the light,” says Ott. “Now that it’s back to flashing, the people complaining are on (the other) side of the light.”

The county could reverse course yet again, and go back to the fully functional light.

“I’m not sure what’s going to happen,” says Ott.

Ott wants to see what happens to traffic once the disruptions are over on Lower Roswell, possibly taking pressure off of Paper Mill. The project is supposed to wrap up this summer.

Meanwhile, Kathleen Shipley is dealing with a line of traffic that backs up a ½ mile or more from the intersection.

“Give us back our stop light,” says Shipley. “I don’t see any reason why it went back to the stop sign.”

