Commuter Dude: Commuters want bus so they can end their walk to work

ATLANTA – Numerous employees who hoof it to and from work are asking MARTA to add a bus line, and their request couldn’t come at a better time.

Queen Hatcher is among many people who take MARTA to a stop on Washington Road, just outside the city of Atlanta. From there, she and others have to walk the remaining mile to their jobs on North Commerce Drive.

“It would take them every bit of two minutes for that bus on Washington Road to come right here, turn around, let us off, and go back,” says Hatcher.



In November, voters in Atlanta approved a half-cent sales tax that will allow MARTA to expand. New bus routes are coming.

Since the money will be raised within the city, MARTA will spend that money within the city.

North Commerce is just outside the city limits. Still, MARTA plans to hold public hearings and listen to where riders say there is a need.

The authority's CEO says his ears are open.

“100% open to it,” says MARTA’s Keith Parker. “When we talk about our experience in other areas, one thing we've found great success on, we've asked people what would you like to see next.”



There's no question what Queen Hatcher wants to see next, and that’s relief for her aching feet. She plans to rally her co-workers in order to save her tennis shoes some wear and tear.

Information about upcoming public hearings can be found here, on MARTA’s website.