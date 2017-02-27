Commuter Dude: Confusion over crosswalk on Buckhead street

Confusion over a crosswalk that was sort of there, and sort of not, has been eliminated after complaints by pedestrians who living along a Buckhead street.

ATLANTA – Confusion over a crosswalk that was sort of there, and sort of not, has been eliminated after complaints by pedestrians who living along a Buckhead street.

It was Allen Mitchell who reached out to 11Alive’s Commuter Dude about a confusing three-way-stop on Morosgo Drive. The city of Atlanta resolved that issue, but Mitchell wasn’t finished, pointing 11Alive to the faded street markings near his apartment complex.

“There’s a crosswalk sign that says it's okay to cross,” said Mitchell. “But the stripes have been erased. It's extremely dangerous.”

Just down the street, Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes finds a crosswalk with fresh, bold street markings, but no signs alerting drivers to stop for pedestrians.



11Alive contacted the city of Atlanta, asking first about the crosswalk with faded markings. A spokesperson told us a developer put that crosswalk and another in the wrong spot, and the faded road markings were part of an effort to remove them.

Shortly after our calls, the pedestrian sign was removed, and Commuter Dude found work underway to remove wheelchair ramps at the misplaced crosswalks. The city says the crosswalks will be relocated.

At the crosswalk down the street that once lacked signs, the city has placed alerts on both sides of the Morosgo Drive, giving pedestrians a clear, safe spot to cross.

(© 2017 WXIA)