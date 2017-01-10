Commuter Dude: Cyclists propose tunnel beneath Ga 400 traffic

Cyclists say are looking at ways to tunnel under traffic when GDOT redesigns a busy Sandy Springs intersection.

Bill Black is among the cyclists who finds Abernathy Road near Georgia 400 to be a frightening ride.

“I'm not smiling as I come through it,” says Black. “It’s not a pleasant experience.”



There are no bike lanes on the stretch of Abernathy Road that goes beneath Georgia 400. It is a main thoroughfare between Sandy Springs and Dunwoody.



“There's no protection for bikes,” says Black. “With the impatient and rude drivers, it's dangerous.”

The efforts of cyclists to promote alternate means of commuting now include ideas for ways GDOT can make their lives safer.

GDOT plans include a diverging diamond interchange on Abernathy beneath Georgia 400. Members of Bike Georgia would like to see a separate path for cyclists and pedestrians.

The Ashford-Dunwoody Road diverging diamond puts cyclists on foot, in the middle of the interchange.

One idea for Abernathy is a separate path that would take travelers on two-wheels around the diverging diamond, tunneling them beneath highway ramps.



“You've got an on-ramp,” says Joe Seconder. “Imagine just going under that, then coming back and under the bridge, and back around and under the off-ramp. Other states have done something similar.”



Like, Sacramento, California, with bike paths beneath highway 50.

GDOT is listening, but says it's too early to make any decisions about bikes and the design of Abernathy's diverging diamond.

Bill Black believes it could change life for people on four wheels.



“They'll think, maybe I'll ride my bike for this two mile trip instead of getting in the car and adding to traffic,” says Black.

Supporters are researching the cost of their idea, and looking for ways to help fund a separate bike path on Abernathy.

