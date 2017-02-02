Commuter Dude: Delays on project to widen Clayton County road

A road widening project that was originally scheduled to wrap up last November is far from completion.

Commuters reached out to 11Alive seeking answers about work on Anvil Block Road that left mud and concrete pipes in Sherita Swann’s front yard.

“I thought they should have been done by now, my opinion,” says Swann. “It’s like they’re dragging. I don’t know what the problem is.”

The answer is right there in her yard, in the form of those concrete pipes.

In early 2014, GDOT gave Clayton County the go ahead to start work on Anvil Block Road. The goal is to widen the busy 2.1 mile stretch from two to four lanes.

The project started, then stalled.

“It’s hard for me to say disappointed,” says Jeff Metarko, head of Clayton County’s Transportation Department. “Of course I want things to go as quickly as possible.”

Metarko says utilities had to move to make way for the extra lanes. The water department decided to build a whole new line. Crews ran into rock underground, so much of it that they’ve had to blast and drill, then blast and drill some more.

“Could this not have been anticipated?” asked 11Alive Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes.

“It was anticipated to a degree,” answered Metarko. “The length of time to get utilities relocated has taken a lot longer than expected and the water authority expected.”

The project is now scheduled to end this spring, or perhaps the fall. GDOT is providing some of the funding and overseeing the project, and has given the contractor an extension until June. Metarko says the county may have to ask for another extension.

