Commuter Dude: Driver wants better communication on I-75 Express Lanes

HENRY CO., Ga – A Henry County commuter says a misleading sign led away from the new toll lanes along I-75, sending her on a wayward trip along back roads.

Dawn Gepfer encountered interstate congestion on a Saturday while traveling toward Atlanta from her home in Locust Grove. She was ready to jump into the I-75 Express Lanes, built to help ease congestion, until she saw a sign with the word “closed”, leading her to believe the Express Lanes were closed to all northbound travel.



“I saw the sign that said Express Lanes were closed northbound,” says Gepfer. “It didn't indicate it was just the first exit. It didn't indicate it was open later on.”



Construction closed one of the regular northbound lanes of I-75, causing the congestion Dawn wanted to avoid.

What she didn’t know, because the sign didn’t make it clear, was that the “closed” sign referred only to the first entrance for the Express Lanes. Crews were performing maintenance there. The next entrance, a mile or two away, was open. Dawn Gepfer says the sign did not make it clear she could enter the Express Lanes northbound at another point.

Instead, she exited the interstate and used surface streets, adding a half-hour to her commute.



“Obviously, we want to make sure all drivers are aware when lanes are opened or closed,” says Matt Markum, spokesperson for the State Road and Tollway Authority.



Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes took Gepfer’s concerns to the state. Markum says the SRTA and GDOT will look at ways to make better use of the changeable messages boards near the Express Lanes.



“We want to avoid situations where there might be some confusion, so we can look at messaging and signage,” says Markum “It is a learning process. It's Georgia's first reversible lane project.”

Dawn Gepfer hopes the state takes her experience as a sign to send clearer messages to drivers.

“I do think there could have been better communication,” she says.







