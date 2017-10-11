Commuter Dude: Drivers destroy lane markers on Dekalb street

Commuters along Mercer University Drive in Dekalb County have destroyed a set of road markings, leading to behavior that puts others in jeopardy.

L.C. Browning reached out to 11Alive’s Commuter Dude about the last second lane swerving that eliminated the raised pavement markers along his route to work.

“Sometimes people are driving 40 to 50 miles an hour switching into the right lane from the left lane, causing you to slam on the brakes,” says Browning.

Commuters traveling along Chamblee Tucker Road turn onto Mercer University Drive. They encounter three lanes there-- two are for right turns onto Flowers Road, the other to continue straight on Mercer University Drive.

Google images show a set of white, ceramic pavement markers along a stretch of Mercer University Drive. The markers are there in 2011 and 2013. The purpose is to keep drivers from weaving and changing lanes at the last second.

When Commuter Dude visits the same area, the majority of the markers are gone. For years, commuters have driven right over them, knocking them off the job.

“When I first came here they were all there,” says Browning.

Commuter Dude watched as driver after driver moves across the area where the markers once stood, making last second lane changes, dashing across two lanes of traffic with only a short stretch of asphalt to do it. One truck driver blocks traffic trying to make the switch.

“I’ve called several times and they said someone would call me, but they never have,” Browning says of his calls to Dekalb County.

Commuter Dude contacted the county. Within a couple of weeks, a contractor replaced the damaged markers.

Browning wonders how long it will take for drivers to destroy them again.

Commuter Dude is watching. Stay tuned.

