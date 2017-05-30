Commuter Dude: Drivers ignoring new pedestrian signal in Roswell

Many drivers are ignoring a brand new pedestrian signal near a brand new elementary school in Roswell.

ROSWELL, Ga – Many drivers are ignoring a brand new pedestrian signal near a brand new elementary school in Roswell, and at least one area resident is baffled.

Mark Elfert sees red every time a driver ignores the red light on a stretch of Alpharetta Road next to Vickery Mill Elementary School.

Elfert invited 11Alive’s Commuter Dude to go for a stroll and experience his frustration.

“There goes one, right through it,” said Elfert as a car zoomed right past him, ignoring the pedestrian signal ordering that driver to stop. “I'm glad you're seeing this.”



A push of the button is supposed to bring safe passage across the busy four-lane road. The new pedestrian signal comes with flashing yellow lights that then turn red, ordering drivers to stop.

But time and time again, drivers ignore the red.

“I would say 80-percent of the time someone runs the red light,” said Elfert. “I saw a lady pushing a baby stroller almost get hit.”



Numerous drivers here don't seem to understand that running a red light above a is just like running a light at any intersection.

While testing the pedestrian signal, Commuter Dude noticed an occasional malfunction, where the light would flash yellow, then deactivate. A call to the city of Roswell brought an engineer who got the light working properly.

But even when the light was functioning, there was a time when Commuter Dude was so captivated by driver who runs the light right in front of him that he didn’t immediately notice the three others drivers who run the red in the opposite lane.

“I've never seen that happen before,” says Elfert.



Commuter Dude reached out to the Roswell Police Department. Officers are now monitoring the intersection for violators.

© 2017 WXIA-TV