Commuter Dude: Final design released for reworking section of Peachtree Road

ATLANTA –The Georgia Department of Transportation has finalized its design for reworking a section of Peachtree Road, and 11Alive’s Commuter Dude tests GDOT’s theory about Peachtree.

Beginning this summer, GDOT will repave and restripe a three mile section of Peachtree, from Pharr Road to the Buford Spring Connector. One northbound lane will convert to a center left turn lane.

“The efficiency in travel breaks down primarily because there isn't a place for motorists to wait and make a left turn without blocking traffic,” says GDOT’s Natalie Dale.

Last year, GDOT scrapped a plan to add bike lanes to the section of Peachtree after hearing objections from the public. The new plan will leave three southbound lanes, but use one northbound lane for the turn lane, leaving northbound travelers with two through lanes.

Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes traveled the three mile stretch headed north, using the lane GDOT plans to alter. He consistently found himself stuck behind left turning traffic, and drivers stuck with him struggling to get out of the lane.

GDOT insists creating a lane to keep left turning drivers from blocking the flow of traffic will make Peachtree more efficient.

“How does it create efficiency in other lanes if you're putting more traffic there?” Carnes asked.

“You've got a lot of people changing lanes, in and out of lanes, because they get stuck behind someone taking a left hand turn,” answered Dale. “We're going to cut down on those movements.”



Traveling three miles in the far left lane it took Commuter Dude 14 minutes and 47 seconds during the morning rush hour. Traveling in the other two northbound lanes, the same drive during the same morning rush took him 9 minutes.

Work repaving and restriping Peachtree will begin after July 4th to avoid conflict with the AJC Peachtree Road Race.

