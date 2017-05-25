Commuter Dude: Gas prices holding steady despite forecasts to the contrary

Gas prices are up slightly in metro Atlanta ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, but are far below the sharp increase industry experts were predicting

The $2.26 average for regular unleaded is close to the price metro Atlanta drivers were paying at the beginning of the year, when experts were forecasting prices here would rise to as much as $2.80 a gallon.

The predictions were based on OPEC’s decision to cut fuel production and an improving U.S. economy that was expected to spark an increase in demand.

Instead, commuter Bob Epert found two gas stations in Norcross selling gas for $1.97 a gallon.

“I noticed last night the price had fallen below $2 here, and I said wow, this is unusual,” said Epert. “Why, I don't know.”



According to Gasbuddy.com, several metro-Atlanta are selling gasoline at or below $2 a gallon.

As 2017 began, Gasbuddy and others were predicting metro prices would rise to between $2.65 to $2.80 a gallon by May. Gasbuddy’s Patrick DeHaan says U.S. oil producers stepped in to increase the supply, and demand here has been flat.

“It was because of the high price of oil five or ten years ago the US came up with new drilling techniques,” says DeHaan. “That’s why gas has been low the last two-and-a-half years.”



Bob Epert says he’s surprised he can still find gas below $2.

“Everybody pays attention to gas prices,” says Epert.





