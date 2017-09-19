Commuter Dude: Gas prices slowly recovering after Harvey and Irma

The price of gasoline in metro Atlanta is dropping slowly after hitting a post-hurricane peak, and industry experts say the recovery is about to accelerate.

Wednesday morning, the average price of regular unleaded in metro Atlanta was $2.76 a gallon. In the wake of hurricanes Harvey and Irma, prices hit a peak price of $2.81 a gallon on September 10th.

Hurricane Harvey slammed the Gulf of Mexico, forcing the closure of refineries. Hurricane Irma's ravaging trip through Florida and Georgia added stress as evacuees swamped area gas stations. Prices in metro Atlanta have dropped 5-cents over the past nine days. Near Lockheed, 11Alive's Commuter Dude found a station with regular unleaded on sale for $2.55 a gallon, if you pay cash. It was enough to cause Kelvin Peters to do a U-turn. "I live in Atlanta and it's almost $2.85, so, it's like 30, 40-cents cheaper here," says Peters. Just prior to the arrival of Harvey and Irma, gas was selling for $2.23 a gallon. Gasbuddy.com's Patrick DeHaan says prices will eventually return to pre-hurricane levels. "It will probably be at least a few weeks," says DeHaan. "It may not be Halloween before we see prices that low again." The gulf refineries are operating at nearly 100% capacity. DeHann believes the coming weeks will see prices drop further and faster.

"Gas price declines will accelerate in the next one to two weeks," says DeHaan.

DeHaan cautions that another tropical system could disrupt recovery.

