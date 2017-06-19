Commuter Dude: GDOT explains delays on Flat Shoals bridge project

A major bridge project already that was supposed to wrap up in a few months now may not end until the year 2019.

DEKALB CO., Ga – A major bridge project already that was supposed to wrap up in a few months now may not end until the year 2019.

Commuters have voiced their frustration with the rebuilding of the Flat Shoals Road bridge over I-285. Work began in January, 2015, but hit a major snag when the contractor encountered an underground waterline.

“Was there any way to avoid this?” 11Alive’s Commuter Dude asked GDOT Engineer Kathy Zahul.

“I feel like we are where we are,” answered Zahul. “I don't know if there was a way to predict that.”

The project will widen the bridge over I-285, add turn lanes, bike lanes, and new wider ramps. GDOT’s original date of completion was September of 2017, but the agency now says the project may not wrap up until Febuary of 2019.

“It don't make no sense,” says “Big Al” Lemon, who lives off of Flat Shoals Road. Lemon is frustrated at the traffic that sometimes crawls past the project. “Since they started doing this, it seems like we got more traffic. It's hard to get out of my complex some days.”

GDOT reached out to 11Alive in hopes of explaining the complicated issues that have delayed the project.

Zahul explained that the contractor was aware of the Dekalb County waterline running beneath the project when the work began. However, it wasn’t until crews began digging that they discovered the line that runs beneath I-285 begins to rise, eventually traveling directly into the area where the contractor is working on one of the new ramps.

Now, GDOT must replace 580 feet of the line that is five feet in diameter in a new location. Crews will have to do what’s called “micro” tunneling beneath the active interstate.

"It's a slow, very arduous process that deserves a lot of care and attention," says Zahul.



GDOT has created a website to keep commuters updated on the project’s progress. GDOT board member Stacy Key is planning a series of public meetings.

“They'll know the next phase,” says Key. “They'll understand the progress we're making and know clearly where we are.”

Commuters can visit flatshoals285.org for information on the project.

