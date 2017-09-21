Commuter Dude: GDOT responds again to concrete falling from I-285 bridge

For the second time in just over a year, the Georgia Department of Transportation is responding to crumbling concrete found beneath a bridge.

GDOT insists the I-285 bridge over Midvale Road is safe for travelers, but the large hunk of concrete found beneath the bridge is certainly a concern to Steve Skinner.

“I guess for the last solid year, the bridge has held,” says Skinner. “But it appears now it’s starting to go south again.”

It was August of 2016 when Skinner reached out to 11Alive’s Commuter Dude about a similar situation.

This time, the fallen piece of concrete exposed a small section of rebar.

“That could hurt somebody if it hits a car,” says Skinner. “It could cause a wreck so, we’re concerned.”

A bridge team responded to inspect and repair the situation in 2016. They sealed areas of the bridge where moisture can cause cracks. The bridge passed an inspection.

A year later, Commuter Dude reached out to GDOT again.

“With our aging bridges that happens,” says GDOT’s Natalie Dale. “It doesn’t make the bridge unsafe. It doesn’t make it unsafe to travel over.”

This time, a GDOT crew arrived with plywood to prevent concrete from falling. Workers replaced some of the edge beams that support the concrete.

Inspectors say the bridge is structurally sound.

“So we were able to get a good fix to what could have been a significant problem had you not brought it to our attention,” says Dale.

The bridge is inspected every two years, and has passed each one.

