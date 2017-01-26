Commuter Dude: Henry County Express Lanes open Saturday

Metro Atlanta is on the verge of a new approach to relieving congestion on the south side of town.

Twelve miles of tolled reversible Express Lanes will open on Saturday in Henry County. The executive director of the State Road and Tollway Authority says it will take time for drivers to warm to the idea of paying to get around congestion on I-75.

“I think this will have a significant and observable difference with congestion,” says Chris Tomlinson.



Two brand new lanes, separated by concrete walls from the general lanes of travel, will open Saturday morning. The lanes will flow north during the morning rush hour, then reverse to travel south in the evening. The price will fluctuate depending the time of day and traffic volume. Commuters will pay anywhere from 10 to 90 cents a mile, but you'll pay a minimum of 50-cents to drive the entire 12-miles.

The toll authority forecasts it will eventually take 7,000 cars each day out of the free, general purpose lanes. Tomlinson says it could take 6 months to a year to get to that level.



“It's something new, it's something different,” says Tomlinson. “Some people will want to wait, and ask their neighbors how it was.”



The plan is to maintain a minimum speed of 45-miles-an-hour in the toll lanes…electronic signs will tell you speed in the pay lanes…and compare it to the speed of your ride if you don't want to pay.



It took some time for commuters to warm to the toll lanes on I-85 in Gwinnett County. That project took an existing lane and turned it into a pay-to-ride. Drivers could pay as much as $13 to drive the entire 16-mile stretch, yet the popularity has grown.



“That alone shows us there's a market for this,” says Tomlinson. “This is about market demand. Each motorist will make that choice.”

The Express Lanes will travel northbound only through the first weekend, then become reversible beginning Monday.

Tractor trailer trucks will not be allowed in the I-75 express lanes.

