Commuter Dude: Illegal lefts destroy state property in south Fulton

Drivers are destroying state property while making illegal lefts out of a south Fulton County shopping center, and at least one area commuter is fed up.

FULTON CO, Ga – Drivers are destroying state property while making illegal lefts out of a south Fulton County shopping center, and at least one area commuter is fed up.

“It happens all the time,” says David White.

On Georgia Highway 92, plastic poles meant to block left turns out of the Parkway Village Shopping Center are damaged and destroyed. These fallen soldiers are the victims of drivers who ignore efforts to keep them from making illegal left turns onto the busy highway near South Fulton Parkway.

White contacted 11Alive’s Commuter Dude after seeing the repeated illegal behavior. Drivers make their lefts despite another nearby exit from the shopping center where they can turn left onto Highway 92 legally.

David White told Commuter Dude about the driver who blocked his path while trying to make the improper turn.



“They were stuck in the middle,” says White. “The back end of their car hanging in the lane going west, front end hanging in the lane going east.”



Commuter Dude also observed a driver or two who, instead of making the illegal left, traveled a short distance down Highway 92, where they were stuck trying to make an awkward U-turn.



Since Highway 92 is a state route in Fulton County, Commuter Dude reached out to GDOT and Fulton County's Commission Chairman. John Eaves says he, too, will speak to GDOT.



“There's always some potential, some sort of island, relatively low cost, I think it's a matter of me informing GDOT it's a problem,” says Eaves.



David White is all for a change for the sake of those plastic poles that have given life and limb for the effort.

