Commuter Dude: Intersection change catches commuters by surprise

A change at a major Brookhaven intersection has caught some commuters by surprise, but city leaders say they had nothing to do with the change.

BROOKHAVEN, Ga – A change at a major Brookhaven intersection has caught some commuters by surprise, but city leaders say they had nothing to do with the change.

“It's an inconvenience,” says Mark Richmond.

Richmond and other residents of the Sexton Woods subdivision off of Donaldson Drive in Brookhaven gathered to express their dismay over the alterations that send them traveling around their elbow when it comes to their commute toward the city of Atlanta.

“It really destroys the quality of life,” says neighborhood president David Gilley.

Commuters traveling Donaldson Drive are used to taking a left onto Johnson Ferry Road or traveling straight onto Ashford Dunwoody. Now, it's right turn only.

Commuters who don't want to go right have to travel at least three-tenths of a mile out of the way along Blair Circle, where they encounter stop signs, speed bumps, and pedestrians from a brand new senior living center.



“It may take a tragedy of an elderly person getting hit to say ‘we made a mistake,’” says Gilley.



It's been more than 10-years since the wheels of change were set in motion.

In 2006, the developer behind the Johnson Ferry East redevelopment signed an agreement with the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority and others. Before the construction crews could even start on the project involving apartments and retail, the developer had to agree to make traffic improvements that included the retiming of lights and the “right turn only” at Donaldson and Johnson Ferry.

Brookhaven wasn’t yet a city in 2006 and wasn't involved in the agreement. Still, a city spokesperson says what's been an inconvenience to some has helped the majority.



“Thirty-two thousand cars are seeing less wait times to that area,” says Burke Brennan. “A thousand or two thousand may have to go an extra block.”

John Tansey lives off of Donaldson says the change has brought a benefit to his neighborhood street.



“A significant decline on the street I live on as far as cut-through traffic,” says Tansey.



But his next-door neighbor claims he hasn’t seen that benefit. Mark Richmond and others wish the city of Brookhaven would step in and reverse the change.



Commuter Dude Jerry Carnes asked the city of Brookhaven to consider pedestrian improvements along Blair Circle to protect the people living there. Brennan says the city will do just that.



© 2017 WXIA-TV